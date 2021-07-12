The Bridge hosts Flying Eagles and Buccaneers soccer conjoined training session

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridge Sports Complex hosted the Robert C. Byrd and Buckhannon-Upshur boys soccer teams in a conjoined training session on Monday.

The two Big 10 Conference opponents came together for a practice and scrimmage session during both team’s three week period.

Both RCB and BU head coaches Chris Meighen and Mike Donato agreed it was a different approach to the three week period and who doesn’t love friendly competition?

Players in attendance were able to record their 40 yard dash time as well as vertical jump numbers.

“The thought was during the three week period, let’s try and be a little bit different, come up here to the Bridge, use the indoor complex a little bit, do some 7v7, let some of the kids see it who have not seen this facility have a good time and play against another team that you have good competition, good rivalry,” Meighen said.

“Well this is a good opportunity to get together and see some conference competition and a lot of us in the Big 10 are friends outside of the pitch and we talk all during the off season about new and creative things to do and now that the three week period has been around a while, it started as something where us coaches wanted to get together and see our teams and do some preseason evaluations to where now we’re getting pretty creative with the things that we can do,” Donato said.

These aren’t the only two teams taking advantage of The Bridge. Other soccer programs are doing conjoined sessions as well at the brand new facility.