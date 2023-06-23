CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – The Robert C. Byrd boys basketball team sees a substantial senior class depart this year, but the Flying Eagles have plenty to be excited about.

With multiple freshmen returning with varsity experience and more making contributions this summer, the future is now at the Byrd Cage.

“We’re predominantly a sophomore-based group and we even have freshmen that are mixing into the mix right now and it’s about building team chemistry. That’s truly what it is. The more they play, the more they understand where they’re going to be,” head coach Basil Lucas said.

Robert C. Byrd returns to the court this winter following an 11-12 finish last season.

Sophomores Anthony Barberio, Rylee Dickerson and Manny Holmes return after playing substantial roles as freshmen and will be called upon to help replace the contributions of a large senior class that included starters Brayden Thomason, Charles Hawkins, Quinten Cooley and Bryce Byrd.

Lucas enters his third season with an overall record of 23-21 after serving as an assistant under Bill Bennett who retired in 2021 following 19 years leading the Flying Eagles.