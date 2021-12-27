“The next step is to make Charleston.” Doddridge Co. girls basketball sets sights on a big goal

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The Doddridge County girls basketball team has been progressing how they’ve intended.

The Bulldogs started off the season 4-1 recording two impressive, quality wins over Calhoun County and Webster County.

But the determination to beat even more teams is at an all-time high for the Bulldogs.

In fact, they’ve set their sights on the ultimate goal- the state tournament in Charleston.

“These guys have their eyes on the prize and that’s to get to Charleston. That’s a big goal and they work at it everyday. I feel like they’re putting in the effort it takes to get there. The next step is to make Charleston hopefully,” Lisa Cheeseman, DCHS girls basketball head coach said.

Star junior forward/ guard Abby McDonough said the recent success has stemmed from teamwork.

“Just practicing super hard and working together as a team. I definitely feel like communicating and hyping each other up after scoring points has helped a lot,” McDonough said.

The Bulldogs hope to keep the wins coming as they aim to get better every day.

DCHS returns to the court on Wednesday where it hosts Notre Dame.