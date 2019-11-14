The run continues: Friday marks 27th straight playoff appearance for Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The run continues for the Bridgeport football team.

Friday night’s home playoff game will mark the 15th straight opening round game for the Indians played at Wayne Jamison Field.

Another long streak: this is now 27th straight years that Bridgeport has made the postseason. And if it weren’t for that pesky 1992 season, the mark would be 36 straight years.

Twenty seven straight years is the longest in the state, in fact.

For John Cole and company, it does no good to look to the past with a first-round game against Lewis County coming up. And even though the Indians shut out the Minutemen in Week 1 of the regular season, but a lot has changed since then.

Kickoff is at 7:30 Friday night.

