CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Wimbledon is considered by many to be the most prestigious and elite-level tennis tournament in the world. Not only is it the oldest tennis tournament, it is the only grand-slam event played on grass courts, Wimbledon’s most iconic feature.

Very few tennis players ever get the chance to play at Wimbledon; in the 146 years since the tournament was first held, two West Virginians have played in the event.

Jeff Morrison – Huntington, W.Va.

Jeff Morrison was a professional tennis player from Huntington, W.Va. who now works as the CEO of Citco Water, a wastewater company with offices in Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee and Pennsylvania.

Jeff Morrison was twice ranked as the 85th-best player in the world (2002, 2004) on the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) power ranking. Morrison’s first big result was winning the NCAA title in 1999 against James Blake, who won the U.S. Open that same year.

Morrison competed at Wimbledon in 2002, making it as far as the third round and only two matches away from reaching the quarter-finals. In his second round, Morrison as an unseeded competitor faced off against #9 seed Juan Carlos Ferrero of Spain; one year later, Ferrero would become the number one ranked player in the world.

Morrison was the underdog, only making it into the elimination stage by being picked as the “lucky loser,” a term for when the best player who didn’t qualify is selected to play if another player drops out of the tournament. The pair were selected to play in Wimbledon’s Centre Court, which is reserved for the best and most exciting matchups.

“It’s probably the most famous court in the world as far as tennis is concerned,” Morrison said in an interview with 12 News. “[I had] a lot of nerves and excitement around playing. Not only playing Juan Carlos, but playing on center court, right? That’s the penultimate of being a tennis player.”

Morrison defeated Ferrero and considers that win one of the proudest moments in his tennis career. “The experience of walking on that court is something you’ll never forget.”

Morrison would compete at Wimbledon again in 2004, ’05 and ’06.

Anne White – Charleston, W.Va.

Anne White competed at Wimbledon on eight separate occasions: 1981, ’82, ’83, ’84, ’85, ’86, ’87 and ’90. She made it as far as the third round in 1982, only losing out to the #1 seed and eventual winner of the tournament, Martina Navratilova.

White began playing tennis at a young age and was a student under famous tennis instructor Nick Bollettieri. Many years later, White would help produce an Emmy-nominated documentary film about Bollettiari called “Love Means Zero,” and she now works as the Tennis Director at the Beverly Hills Tennis Club.

White was ranked as the 19th-best female player in the world in 1986 on the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) power ranking and fought her way to two different quarter-finals in Wimbledon’s mixed doubles bracket (’82 and ’85). Mixed doubles are when men and women can compete together on the same team.

In this June 28, 1985 file photo tennis player Anne White of the U.S. is shown in a tight-fitting body suit, which she has been banned from wearing in her resumed match tomorrow, against fellow American Pam Shriver. Serena Williams of the U.S. played her first round French Open match against Krystina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in a all-black bodysuit. (AP Photo/Seelan Naidoo)

Although White competed at Wimbledon several times, her most famous appearance was in 1985 during her round one match against #5 seed Pam Shriver. During the match, White wore an all-white body suit, attracting widespread media attention from outlets covering the event.

White and Shriver’s match was postponed once it became too dark, but the match’s officiator told White not to wear the outfit the following day because it was not tennis appropriate. Shriver described the outfit as “the most bizarre, stupid-looking thing [she had] ever seen on a tennis court,” in an interview the following day.

In 2018, Serena Williams also came under fire for wearing a similar black outfit at the French Open.

White told 12 News in an interview that wearing tights at Wimbledon started as a joke between friends, but eventually, she felt the tights were quite practical.

“People live in these tights,” White said. “People wear the yoga tights to work out in, to run around in. And athletes hadn’t thought about back then wearing clothing to increase their performance or to prevent an injury. So I liked the way my legs felt because it kept them warm when I was playing, and it was cold over there.”

Overall, White thought the atmosphere of Wimbledon was very different compared to other tournaments she played in. For example, she prefers the “everything goes,” carnival-esque atmosphere of the U.S. Open compared the the “quiet and uptight” feel of Wimbledon. At the very least, White said she hopes she inspired others to make bold choices and pursue things they believe in.

“I look back on that now and I’m like, ‘this guy just told me what I couldn’t wear,'” White said. “In this day and age, 40 years later, it’s kind of like, ‘dude, that’s not cool.'”

White said she still has both suits that she took with her to Wimbledon in 1985.