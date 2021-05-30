The worst play ever? National reaction to the Pirates head-scratching misplay from Thursday vs. Cubs

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Some are calling it the worst play in the baseball history.

On Thursday, Javy Baez of the cubs hit what appeared to be an inning-ending ground ball to the left side of the infield, which would have stranded a runner at second base.

The throw from third baseman, Erik Gonzalez, wasn’t great, bringing first baseman Will Craig off the first base bag towards Baez. The Cubs hitter then stopped running, and began backing his way down the baseline back towards home plate.

What transpired after that was head-scratching to say the least.

It left broadcasters at the stadium Thursday saying things like, “You’ve got to be kidding me!”

Javier Báez.

El Mago.

That’s what it sounded like on the Cubs broadcast on Marquee Sports Network.

The play practically took over sports-related Twitter for most of Thursday and Friday. It has well-over 8 million views just from the video that the Cubs posted on their Twitter account.

It even caused an interesting update to Craig’s page on Wikipedia.