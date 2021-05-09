“They’re champions in my book” Dave Tallman says about his Mohigans after falling in State final

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – George Washington’s Ben Nicol made a two-point jump shot late in the fourth quarter of the state championship game against Morgantown to win the state title for the Patriots.

Those two points put the Patriots up by one point, 47-46, with just nine seconds on the clock.

Morgantown head coach Dave Tallman recapped those final seconds of the game.

“Xavier Pryor had the ball, he was going downhill, he threw it to the corner, I thought Luke had a great look. Luke deserves to make that shot but it didn’t drop and it dropped for them, it didn’t drop for us.Basketball is a crazy game. If you win by one you talk about how great you played. If you lose by one you talk about how terrible you played. It’s kind of crazy if you think about the way coaches think about things,” Tallman said.

But the whole game was a battle. George Washington went on a quick run to start the game but after Morgantown quickly got back in it, the game was tied four times and the lead was traded six times.

Something that didn’t work for the Mohigans that usually does was shooting from three point land.

“In basketball, you win you lose, you win some you lose some and we just had a tough night. Like coach said, I think two for 12 was what we were from the three point line which is unheard of for us. I mean usually we go a half of bad shooting but never a full game,” Carson Poffenberger, senior MHS basketball player said.

The team graduates four seniors in Poffenberger, Cam Rice, Xavier Pryor and Luke Bechtel and Tallman said he’s proud of what they’ve done with their time at Morgantown High School.

“Our seniors were a very special group and it hurts me that they didn’t win it but at the end of the day they played as hard as they could and they’re champions in my book,” Tallman said.

Finishing with a 19-2 record and as the AAAA State Runners up, Morgantown already has its sights set on getting back to this point next season.

“We just have to get back to work. Get back, start training and getting ready for next year,” Alec Poland, junior MHS basketball player said.