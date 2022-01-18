“They’re just competitors.” Gilmer County’s offensive tempo and intense defense posts 12-0 start

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The Gilmer County girls basketball team sits at a 12-0 record so far this season which lands them the No. 1 spot in the Class Single-A rankings.

Titans head coach Amy Chapman said the success they’re seeing now started in the off season.

Gilmer County put in the time in the weight room and in practice and now it’s showing on the hardwood. The Titans have dominated teams and have pulled out close wins but the Titans have outscored their opponents 879-477 so far this season.

Chapman said her crew has to keep staying competitive because they will be challenged in the postseason.



“They’re just competitors. They’re fierce competitors, they love to win. They know that they’re athletic and they’re quick and they have a lot of guts. They play very hard so we use that to our advantage,” Chapman said. “We just have to keep getting into some big games and some close games and get our team more prepared for the postseason. That way we can respond when we are faced with some adversity and when somebody comes and is ready to play us.”

Most of the girls, especially the seniors, on the team have been playing together for a long time. They’ve won together, lost together and know what it takes to have a successful season.

“I think that plays a huge role. They’ve played in some big games throughout their careers in every sport they play. They’ve been there, they’ve done that, they have the experience and I think that’s helped them as far as bringing along some of our younger ones who are playing huge roles for us too,” Chapman said.

The amount of talent on the floor definitely contributes. Chapman touches on how any player can get it done scoring wise on any given night.



“It’s so hard to just talk about one kid out of the seven that give us quality minutes. They all find their time to step up when somebody maybe has their best defender on Trinity [Bancroft] or someone is locking down Malaysia [Morgan]. They’re really good at finding that person that is going to get it done as far as scoring,” Chapman said.

The closest game the Titans have been in this season was against St. Marys where Gilmer held out a five point lead. But most of the GCHS wins have come with over 20 points or more.



“I love how we push the ball and we push the tempo. I love our defensive intensity,” Chapman said.