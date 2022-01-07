“They’ve been there and done it.” Fairmont State’s experienced roster knows what it takes to win

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont State men’s basketball program has earned national recognition yet again this season.

The 10-2 Falcons are ranked 23rd in the NABC polls.

The success can be attributed to the immense leadership that returns to the team from last season.

Falcons head coach Tim Koenig said although this team has battled through injury, he’s proud of what they’ve been able to accomplish so far this season.

“Lineups have changed quite a bit we have guys with smaller injuries or illness. It’s been an interesting year. I’m just so proud of the guys and how they’ve been able to adapt and change the way we play mid stream,” Koenig said.

Adapting is a big word to use for the Falcons. Koenig said his team can push through anything and that’s what makes them special.

“I think that’s the biggest thing. Our guys’ perseverance. Our guys’ togetherness and just able to adjust and adapt,” Koenig said.

The Falcon’s post players like Seth Younkin, Zyon Dobbs, Isaiah Sanders, and Cole VonHandorf, among others, who have been playing for this program for multiple years and know what it takes to win.

“They’ve been there and done it. Experience, not panicking, when there’s a tight game, a close game. Even in a timeout or a huddle or in practice, off the court. Their experience on and off the court is very calming,” Koenig said.

The Falcons see MEC opponent Notre Dame on Saturday.

Koenig coached at NDC before heading over to coach for the Falcons. He said since Notre Dame has a better record, the game is a challenge accepted by his program.

“Our overall record is better than theirs but actually in conference, they’re a game ahead of us. So from our standpoint, any chance you get to play a team that, I mean right now they’re better than us in the league. So any time you get to play a team better than you in the standings. They all count for one but when they’re ahead you want to climb your way back up,” Koenig said.

Tip off is at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Joe Retton Arena. Fans are not allowed to be present at this time.











