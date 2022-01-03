Thirteen local girls basketball teams ranked in latest AP poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
|Team
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
Class AAAA
|1. Huntington (10)
|6-0
|100
|1
|2. Morgantown
|7-0
|85
|4
|3. Cabell Midland
|6-2
|73
|2
|4. Wheeling Park
|7-1
|63
|5
|5. Greenbrier East
|6-0
|58
|8
|6. Buckhannon-Upshur
|6-0
|40
|T9
|7. Princeton
|7-1
|35
|NR
|8. Capital
|4-2
|26
|NR
|9. George Washington
|5-0
|25
|3
|10. Parkersburg
|4-3
|17
|7
Class AAA
|1. Fairmont Senior (10)
|8-0
|100
|1
|2. North Marion
|5-0
|80
|3
|3. Logan
|8-0
|77
|4
|4. Nitro
|4-1
|64
|2
|5. Wayne
|3-1
|51
|5
|6. PikeView
|4-3
|44
|6
|7. Philip Barbour
|3-1
|27
|NR
|8. East Fairmont
|5-1
|26
|NR
|9. Robert C. Byrd
|4-1
|25
|NR
|10. Winfield
|2-2
|18
|7
Others receiving votes: Midland Trail 10, Shady Spring 9, Ripley 6, Keyser 5, Elkins 4, Lincoln County 4.
Class AA
|1. Parkersburg Catholic (9)
|7-0
|99
|2
|2. Frankfort
|6-0
|85
|T3
|3. Wyoming East (1)
|4-1
|79
|1
|4. Petersburg
|6-0
|76
|5
|5. St. Marys
|5-2
|50
|7
|6. Mingo Central
|6-1
|45
|8
|7. Ritchie County
|5-2
|34
|9
|8. Charleston Catholic
|2-2
|29
|6
|9. Summers County
|5-2
|23
|T3
|10. Williamstown
|1-2
|13
|4
Others receiving votes: Trinity 10, South Harrison 4, Ravenswood 3.
Class A
|1. Gilmer County (9)
|7-0
|95
|6
|2. Cameron
|6-1
|87
|2
|3. Tucker County
|6-2
|57
|3
|4. Tug Valley (1)
|0-3
|53
|1
|(tie) Tolsia
|6-0
|53
|NR
|6. St Joseph
|2-6
|40
|4
|(tie) Doddridge County
|5-1
|40
|NR
|8. Clay-Battelle
|4-0
|35
|NR
|9. Webster County
|2-1
|33
|7
|10. Calhoun
|2-3
|29
|5
Others receiving votes: River View 18, Union 4, James Monroe 3, Pendleton County 2, Madonna 1.