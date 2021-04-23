Thornton strikes out 11, Mohigans stay unbeaten with win over Indians

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown won 4-1 over Bridgeport in a Class-AAA baseball match up on Friday afternoon.

It was the Indians’ season debut, but they trailed 2-0 at the end of two innings.

In the bottom of the second, Morgantown’s first run scored after a balk was called on Bridgeport’s pitcher.

Still in the bottom of the second, Jacob Kennell’s hit scored a runner and Morgantown went up 2-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, Domenic Colesante rocks a hit to the left outfield and another run scores to put the Mohigans up 3-0.

Morgantown’s Quincy Thornton struck out 11 batters in the win.

Morgantown went on to win 4-1 and remains unbeaten this season.

