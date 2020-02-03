Three area girls hoops teams move up in latest AP Poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A trio of girls basketball teams from North Central West Virginia moved up at least one spot in the latest AP Poll, which was released Monday afternoon.

Tucker County made the biggest jump among those three teams, moving up two spots to Number 6 in Single-A. Lincoln moved up one spot to No. 7 in Double-A, while (9) University moved off the bottom spot in the Top 10.

The other three ranked girls teams in our area stayed put in the rankings.

Below is a full look at the rankings in all three classes.

Class AAA

1. Wheeling Park (7) 16-2 95 1 2. Greenbrier East (1) 13-2 82 T2 3. Parkersburg (2) 11-5 79 4 4. Woodrow Wilson 11-3 66 5 5. Cabell Midland 13-2 60 T2 6. George Washington 10-5 49 6 7. South Charleston 11-3 44 8 8. Martinsburg 12-2 36 7 9. University 11-6 17 10 10. Huntington 10-6 16 9

Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 5, Morgantown 1.

Class AA

1. Winfield (9) 15-1 99 1 2. North Marion (1) 15-1 91 2 3. Frankfort 14-1 77 3 4. Wayne 13-3 63 4 5. Fairmont Senior 13-2 60 5 6. Wyoming East 11-3 52 6 7. Lincoln 10-5 29 8 8. Chapmanville 13-4 27 7 9. Nitro 12-5 25 9 10. PikeView 10-7 6 10

Others receiving votes: Petersburg 5, Braxton County 5, Lincoln County 4, Mingo Central 3, Westside 2, Bridgeport 2.

Class A

1. Saint Joseph Central (9) 17-1 99 1 2. Parkersburg Catholic (1) 17-0 91 3 3. Summers County 11-5 77 2 4. Pocahontas County 13-4 62 4 5. Gilmer County 12-4 60 5 6. Tucker County 11-5 44 T8 7. Wheeling Central 9-10 29 6 8. St. Marys 12-4 27 7 9. Williamstown 11-6 19 NR 10. Tug Valley 11-5 18 T8

Others receiving votes: Charleston Catholic 13, Cameron 5, Calhoun 3, Tolsia 3.