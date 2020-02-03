Live Now
Three area girls hoops teams move up in latest AP Poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A trio of girls basketball teams from North Central West Virginia moved up at least one spot in the latest AP Poll, which was released Monday afternoon.

Tucker County made the biggest jump among those three teams, moving up two spots to Number 6 in Single-A. Lincoln moved up one spot to No. 7 in Double-A, while (9) University moved off the bottom spot in the Top 10.

The other three ranked girls teams in our area stayed put in the rankings.

Below is a full look at the rankings in all three classes.

Class AAA

1. Wheeling Park (7)16-2951
2. Greenbrier East (1)13-282T2
3. Parkersburg (2)11-5794
4. Woodrow Wilson11-3665
5. Cabell Midland13-260T2
6. George Washington10-5496
7. South Charleston11-3448
8. Martinsburg12-2367
9. University11-61710
10. Huntington10-6169

Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 5, Morgantown 1.

Class AA

1. Winfield (9)15-1991
2. North Marion (1)15-1912
3. Frankfort14-1773
4. Wayne13-3634
5. Fairmont Senior13-2605
6. Wyoming East11-3526
7. Lincoln10-5298
8. Chapmanville13-4277
9. Nitro12-5259
10. PikeView10-7610

Others receiving votes: Petersburg 5, Braxton County 5, Lincoln County 4, Mingo Central 3, Westside 2, Bridgeport 2.

Class A

1. Saint Joseph Central (9)17-1991
2. Parkersburg Catholic (1)17-0913
3. Summers County11-5772
4. Pocahontas County13-4624
5. Gilmer County12-4605
6. Tucker County11-544T8
7. Wheeling Central9-10296
8. St. Marys12-4277
9. Williamstown11-619NR
10. Tug Valley11-518T8

Others receiving votes: Charleston Catholic 13, Cameron 5, Calhoun 3, Tolsia 3.

