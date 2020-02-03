Three area girls hoops teams move up in latest AP Poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A trio of girls basketball teams from North Central West Virginia moved up at least one spot in the latest AP Poll, which was released Monday afternoon.
Tucker County made the biggest jump among those three teams, moving up two spots to Number 6 in Single-A. Lincoln moved up one spot to No. 7 in Double-A, while (9) University moved off the bottom spot in the Top 10.
The other three ranked girls teams in our area stayed put in the rankings.
Below is a full look at the rankings in all three classes.
Class AAA
|1. Wheeling Park (7)
|16-2
|95
|1
|2. Greenbrier East (1)
|13-2
|82
|T2
|3. Parkersburg (2)
|11-5
|79
|4
|4. Woodrow Wilson
|11-3
|66
|5
|5. Cabell Midland
|13-2
|60
|T2
|6. George Washington
|10-5
|49
|6
|7. South Charleston
|11-3
|44
|8
|8. Martinsburg
|12-2
|36
|7
|9. University
|11-6
|17
|10
|10. Huntington
|10-6
|16
|9
Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 5, Morgantown 1.
Class AA
|1. Winfield (9)
|15-1
|99
|1
|2. North Marion (1)
|15-1
|91
|2
|3. Frankfort
|14-1
|77
|3
|4. Wayne
|13-3
|63
|4
|5. Fairmont Senior
|13-2
|60
|5
|6. Wyoming East
|11-3
|52
|6
|7. Lincoln
|10-5
|29
|8
|8. Chapmanville
|13-4
|27
|7
|9. Nitro
|12-5
|25
|9
|10. PikeView
|10-7
|6
|10
Others receiving votes: Petersburg 5, Braxton County 5, Lincoln County 4, Mingo Central 3, Westside 2, Bridgeport 2.
Class A
|1. Saint Joseph Central (9)
|17-1
|99
|1
|2. Parkersburg Catholic (1)
|17-0
|91
|3
|3. Summers County
|11-5
|77
|2
|4. Pocahontas County
|13-4
|62
|4
|5. Gilmer County
|12-4
|60
|5
|6. Tucker County
|11-5
|44
|T8
|7. Wheeling Central
|9-10
|29
|6
|8. St. Marys
|12-4
|27
|7
|9. Williamstown
|11-6
|19
|NR
|10. Tug Valley
|11-5
|18
|T8
Others receiving votes: Charleston Catholic 13, Cameron 5, Calhoun 3, Tolsia 3.