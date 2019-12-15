Three area players named to Class AAA all-state football team

The West Virginia Sports Writers Association released the Class AAA all-state football team lists on Sunday.
A total of three players from our area made either First or Second team, with a few others getting Special Honorable Mention consideration.
A full list of players honored is below, with players from our area with an asterisk (*) beside their name.
First Team
Offense
OL — Wyatt Milum, Spring Valley, Jr.
OL — Ty Lucas, Martinsburg, Sr.
OL — Jackson Oxley, Cabell Midland, Sr.
OL — Terrance Pankey, Huntington, Sr.
OL — Ian Pomeroy, Woodrow Wilson, Sr.
WR — Jaord Bowie, Martinsburg, Sr. (captain)
WR — Dylan Day, Parkersburg South, Sr.
QB — Alex Dunlevy, Wheeling Park, Sr.
RB — Blake Hartman, Musselman, Jr.
RB — Caden Easterling, Riverside, Sr.
RB — Jakob Caudill, Cabell Midland,Jr.
K — Chris Catlett, Martinsburg, Sr.
Utility — Elijiah Banks, Martinsburg, Sr.
Utility — Chance Knox, Capital, Sr.
Utility — J.J. Roberts, Cabell Midland, Sr.
Defense
DL — Matt Bednarski, Martinsburg, Sr.
DL — Zeiqui Lawton, South Charleston,Jr.
DL — Braxton Amos, Parkersburg South, Sr.
DL — Zach McCoy, Cabell Midland,Sr.
DL — CJ Wade, Parkersburg, Sr.
LB — Logan Spurlock, Capital, Sr.
LB — Trey Sine, Martinsburg, Sr.
LB — Brocton Blair, Huntington, Sr.
DB — Teddy Marshall, Martinsburg, Sr.
DB — Kerion Martin, Capital, Sr.
DB — David Livingston, Spring Valley, Sr.
P — Michael Hughes, George Washington, Sr.
Utility — Brandon Penn, Parkersburg South, Sr. (captain)
Utility — Preston Fox, Morgantown, Sr. *
Utility — Devin Heath, Hedgesville, Sr.
Second Team
Offense
OL — Marcellus Marshall, Morgantown, Sr. *
OL — Ethan Northcraft, Musselman, Jr.
OL — Austin Chapman, Riverside, Sr.
OL — Jake Hutchison, Spring Valley, Sr.
OL — Corey Shaffer, Jefferson, Sr.
WR — Alex Mazelon, George Washington, Sr.
WR — Carson Namack, Wheeling Park,Jr.
QB — R.T. Alexander, George Washington, jr
RB — Naieem Kerney, Martinsburg, Jr. (captain)
RB — Kevon Warren, Martinsburg, Jr.
RB — Marion Lawson, Greenbrier East, Sr.
RB —Christian Hill, Hurricane, Sr.
K — Andrew Glass, Wheeling Park, Jr.
Utility — Kyle King, Greenbrier East, Sr.
Utility — Stevie Mitchell, Wheeling Park,Jr.
Defense
DL — Terrel Goode, Martinsburg, Sr.
DL — Jeff Tucker, Parkersburg South, Sr.
DL — Bomani Brooks, Hurricane, Sr.
LB — Parker Hardman, Cabell Midland, Sr.
LB — Logan Raber, University, Sr. *
LB — Malakai Brown, Martinsburg, Sr.
LB — Justin Rinehart, Musselman, Jr.
LB — Tierdin Berry, Cabell Midland, Sr.
DB — Anthony Smith, Martinsburg, Sr.
DB — Devin Jackson, Huntington, Jr.
DB — Romeo Dunham, South Charleston, Sr. (captain)
P — Matt Curry, Parkersburg, Sr.
Utility — Chase Henson, Spring Mills, Jr.
Utility — Luke Christopher, Spring Valley, Sr.
Utility — Devin Gaines, Parkersburg South, Jr.
Special Honorable Mention
Eli Archer, Huntington; Jace Boggs, John Marshall; Jace Bradbury, Washington; Brody Brumfield, Spring Valley; Grant Cochran, Princeton; Jackson Fetty, Cabell Midland; Gage Fiore, Parkersburg; Dalton Flowers, John Marshall; Chris Hudson, Capital; Shaheed Jackson, Wheeling Park; Braeden Mason, Parkersburg; John McConnell, Morgantown; Matt Moore, Ripley; Ryan Moses, Hurricane; Ethan Parsons, Princeton; Charlie Pierson, Riverside; Zane Porter, Spring Valley; Andrew Preast, George Washington; Colten Rosenburger, Preston; Andrew Shelek, Wheeling Park; Joshua Shorts, Brooke; Jacob Spearen, University; Ryan Strader, Buckhannon-Upshur; Sawyer Twigg, Hedgesville; Ethan Von Glahn, Hedgesville; Tyrone Washington, Hurricane; Joseph Wells, Woodrow Wilson; Max Wentz, Huntington;
Honorable Mention
Frank Amore, Washington; Camden Bates, Brooke; JB Barrick, Spring Mills; Ayden Bishoff, Preston; TaJhan Blackwell, Huntington; Caleb Bryan, Wheeling Park; Tay Calloway, Capital; Mondrell Dean, South Charleston; Deondre Crudup, Morgnatown; Zach Dillon, Cabell Midland; Justin Frohnapfel, John Marshall; Christian Gist, Capital; Cooper Hardman, Cabell Midland; Jaxon Holbert, St. Albans; Chris Hulmes, Greenbrier East; Isaac Isabell, George Washington; Chase Keener, Spring Mills; Bryce Morris, Martinsburg; Ripley; Michael Ray, George Washington; Trevor Sardo, Hampshire; Josh Sanders, University; Clayton Sharp, Spring Valley; Samahji Simon, South Charleston; Ryan Smith, Buckhannon-Upshur; Noah Waynick, Huntington; Noah Westfall, Ripley; Jace Whetsell, Morgantown; Elijah Williams, George Washington; Kam Wells, St Albans; Shyliek Kinney, South Charleston; Nemo Roberts, Cabell Midland; Karrington Hill, Capital