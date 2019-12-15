Snowbird School Closings
There are currently 10 active closings. Click for more details.
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Three area players named to Class AAA all-state football team

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The West Virginia Sports Writers Association released the Class AAA all-state football team lists on Sunday.

A total of three players from our area made either First or Second team, with a few others getting Special Honorable Mention consideration.

A full list of players honored is below, with players from our area with an asterisk (*) beside their name.

First Team

Offense

OL — Wyatt Milum, Spring Valley, Jr.

OL — Ty Lucas, Martinsburg, Sr.

OL — Jackson Oxley, Cabell Midland, Sr.

OL — Terrance Pankey, Huntington, Sr.

OL — Ian Pomeroy, Woodrow Wilson, Sr.

WR — Jaord Bowie, Martinsburg, Sr. (captain)

WR — Dylan Day, Parkersburg South, Sr.

QB — Alex Dunlevy, Wheeling Park, Sr.

RB — Blake Hartman, Musselman, Jr.

RB — Caden Easterling, Riverside, Sr.

RB — Jakob Caudill, Cabell Midland,Jr.

K — Chris Catlett, Martinsburg, Sr.

Utility — Elijiah Banks, Martinsburg, Sr.

Utility — Chance Knox, Capital, Sr.

Utility — J.J. Roberts, Cabell Midland, Sr.

Defense

DL — Matt Bednarski, Martinsburg, Sr.

DL — Zeiqui Lawton, South Charleston,Jr.

DL — Braxton Amos, Parkersburg South, Sr.

DL — Zach McCoy, Cabell Midland,Sr.

DL — CJ Wade, Parkersburg, Sr.

LB — Logan Spurlock, Capital, Sr.

LB — Trey Sine, Martinsburg, Sr.

LB — Brocton Blair, Huntington, Sr.

DB — Teddy Marshall, Martinsburg, Sr.

DB — Kerion Martin, Capital, Sr.

DB — David Livingston, Spring Valley, Sr.

P — Michael Hughes, George Washington, Sr.

Utility — Brandon Penn, Parkersburg South, Sr. (captain)

Utility — Preston Fox, Morgantown, Sr. *

Utility — Devin Heath, Hedgesville, Sr.

Second Team

Offense

OL — Marcellus Marshall, Morgantown, Sr. *

OL — Ethan Northcraft, Musselman, Jr.

OL — Austin Chapman, Riverside, Sr.

OL — Jake Hutchison, Spring Valley, Sr.

OL — Corey Shaffer, Jefferson, Sr.

WR — Alex Mazelon, George Washington, Sr.

WR — Carson Namack, Wheeling Park,Jr.

QB — R.T. Alexander, George Washington, jr

RB — Naieem Kerney, Martinsburg, Jr. (captain)

RB — Kevon Warren, Martinsburg, Jr.

RB — Marion Lawson, Greenbrier East, Sr.

RB —Christian Hill, Hurricane, Sr.

K — Andrew Glass, Wheeling Park, Jr.

Utility — Kyle King, Greenbrier East, Sr.

Utility — Stevie Mitchell, Wheeling Park,Jr.

Defense

DL — Terrel Goode, Martinsburg, Sr.

DL — Jeff Tucker, Parkersburg South, Sr.

DL — Bomani Brooks, Hurricane, Sr.

LB — Parker Hardman, Cabell Midland, Sr.

LB — Logan Raber, University, Sr. *

LB — Malakai Brown, Martinsburg, Sr.

LB — Justin Rinehart, Musselman, Jr.

LB — Tierdin Berry, Cabell Midland, Sr.

DB — Anthony Smith, Martinsburg, Sr.

DB — Devin Jackson, Huntington, Jr.

DB — Romeo Dunham, South Charleston, Sr. (captain)

P — Matt Curry, Parkersburg, Sr.

Utility — Chase Henson, Spring Mills, Jr.

Utility — Luke Christopher, Spring Valley, Sr.

Utility — Devin Gaines, Parkersburg South, Jr.

Special Honorable Mention

Eli Archer, Huntington; Jace Boggs, John Marshall; Jace Bradbury, Washington; Brody Brumfield, Spring Valley; Grant Cochran, Princeton; Jackson Fetty, Cabell Midland; Gage Fiore, Parkersburg; Dalton Flowers, John Marshall; Chris Hudson, Capital; Shaheed Jackson, Wheeling Park; Braeden Mason, Parkersburg; John McConnell, Morgantown; Matt Moore, Ripley; Ryan Moses, Hurricane; Ethan Parsons, Princeton; Charlie Pierson, Riverside; Zane Porter, Spring Valley; Andrew Preast, George Washington; Colten Rosenburger, Preston; Andrew Shelek, Wheeling Park; Joshua Shorts, Brooke; Jacob Spearen, University; Ryan Strader, Buckhannon-Upshur; Sawyer Twigg, Hedgesville; Ethan Von Glahn, Hedgesville; Tyrone Washington, Hurricane; Joseph Wells, Woodrow Wilson; Max Wentz, Huntington;

Honorable Mention

Frank Amore, Washington; Camden Bates, Brooke; JB Barrick, Spring Mills; Ayden Bishoff, Preston; TaJhan Blackwell, Huntington; Caleb Bryan, Wheeling Park; Tay Calloway, Capital; Mondrell Dean, South Charleston; Deondre Crudup, Morgnatown; Zach Dillon, Cabell Midland; Justin Frohnapfel, John Marshall; Christian Gist, Capital; Cooper Hardman, Cabell Midland; Jaxon Holbert, St. Albans; Chris Hulmes, Greenbrier East; Isaac Isabell, George Washington; Chase Keener, Spring Mills; Bryce Morris, Martinsburg; Ripley; Michael Ray, George Washington; Trevor Sardo, Hampshire; Josh Sanders, University; Clayton Sharp, Spring Valley; Samahji Simon, South Charleston; Ryan Smith, Buckhannon-Upshur; Noah Waynick, Huntington; Noah Westfall, Ripley; Jace Whetsell, Morgantown; Elijah Williams, George Washington; Kam Wells, St Albans; Shyliek Kinney, South Charleston; Nemo Roberts, Cabell Midland; Karrington Hill, Capital

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter the Home For the Holidays Contest
Nominate a remarkable women

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories