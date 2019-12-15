Three area players named to Class AAA all-state football team

The West Virginia Sports Writers Association released the Class AAA all-state football team lists on Sunday.

A total of three players from our area made either First or Second team, with a few others getting Special Honorable Mention consideration.

A full list of players honored is below, with players from our area with an asterisk (*) beside their name.

First Team

Offense

OL — Wyatt Milum, Spring Valley, Jr.

OL — Ty Lucas, Martinsburg, Sr.

OL — Jackson Oxley, Cabell Midland, Sr.

OL — Terrance Pankey, Huntington, Sr.

OL — Ian Pomeroy, Woodrow Wilson, Sr.

WR — Jaord Bowie, Martinsburg, Sr. (captain)

WR — Dylan Day, Parkersburg South, Sr.

QB — Alex Dunlevy, Wheeling Park, Sr.

RB — Blake Hartman, Musselman, Jr.

RB — Caden Easterling, Riverside, Sr.

RB — Jakob Caudill, Cabell Midland,Jr.

K — Chris Catlett, Martinsburg, Sr.

Utility — Elijiah Banks, Martinsburg, Sr.

Utility — Chance Knox, Capital, Sr.

Utility — J.J. Roberts, Cabell Midland, Sr.

Defense

DL — Matt Bednarski, Martinsburg, Sr.

DL — Zeiqui Lawton, South Charleston,Jr.

DL — Braxton Amos, Parkersburg South, Sr.

DL — Zach McCoy, Cabell Midland,Sr.

DL — CJ Wade, Parkersburg, Sr.

LB — Logan Spurlock, Capital, Sr.

LB — Trey Sine, Martinsburg, Sr.

LB — Brocton Blair, Huntington, Sr.

DB — Teddy Marshall, Martinsburg, Sr.

DB — Kerion Martin, Capital, Sr.

DB — David Livingston, Spring Valley, Sr.

P — Michael Hughes, George Washington, Sr.

Utility — Brandon Penn, Parkersburg South, Sr. (captain)

Utility — Preston Fox, Morgantown, Sr. *

Utility — Devin Heath, Hedgesville, Sr.

Second Team

Offense

OL — Marcellus Marshall, Morgantown, Sr. *

OL — Ethan Northcraft, Musselman, Jr.

OL — Austin Chapman, Riverside, Sr.

OL — Jake Hutchison, Spring Valley, Sr.

OL — Corey Shaffer, Jefferson, Sr.

WR — Alex Mazelon, George Washington, Sr.

WR — Carson Namack, Wheeling Park,Jr.

QB — R.T. Alexander, George Washington, jr

RB — Naieem Kerney, Martinsburg, Jr. (captain)

RB — Kevon Warren, Martinsburg, Jr.

RB — Marion Lawson, Greenbrier East, Sr.

RB —Christian Hill, Hurricane, Sr.

K — Andrew Glass, Wheeling Park, Jr.

Utility — Kyle King, Greenbrier East, Sr.

Utility — Stevie Mitchell, Wheeling Park,Jr.

Defense

DL — Terrel Goode, Martinsburg, Sr.

DL — Jeff Tucker, Parkersburg South, Sr.

DL — Bomani Brooks, Hurricane, Sr.

LB — Parker Hardman, Cabell Midland, Sr.

LB — Logan Raber, University, Sr. *

LB — Malakai Brown, Martinsburg, Sr.

LB — Justin Rinehart, Musselman, Jr.

LB — Tierdin Berry, Cabell Midland, Sr.

DB — Anthony Smith, Martinsburg, Sr.

DB — Devin Jackson, Huntington, Jr.

DB — Romeo Dunham, South Charleston, Sr. (captain)

P — Matt Curry, Parkersburg, Sr.

Utility — Chase Henson, Spring Mills, Jr.

Utility — Luke Christopher, Spring Valley, Sr.

Utility — Devin Gaines, Parkersburg South, Jr.

Special Honorable Mention

Eli Archer, Huntington; Jace Boggs, John Marshall; Jace Bradbury, Washington; Brody Brumfield, Spring Valley; Grant Cochran, Princeton; Jackson Fetty, Cabell Midland; Gage Fiore, Parkersburg; Dalton Flowers, John Marshall; Chris Hudson, Capital; Shaheed Jackson, Wheeling Park; Braeden Mason, Parkersburg; John McConnell, Morgantown; Matt Moore, Ripley; Ryan Moses, Hurricane; Ethan Parsons, Princeton; Charlie Pierson, Riverside; Zane Porter, Spring Valley; Andrew Preast, George Washington; Colten Rosenburger, Preston; Andrew Shelek, Wheeling Park; Joshua Shorts, Brooke; Jacob Spearen, University; Ryan Strader, Buckhannon-Upshur; Sawyer Twigg, Hedgesville; Ethan Von Glahn, Hedgesville; Tyrone Washington, Hurricane; Joseph Wells, Woodrow Wilson; Max Wentz, Huntington;

Honorable Mention

Frank Amore, Washington; Camden Bates, Brooke; JB Barrick, Spring Mills; Ayden Bishoff, Preston; TaJhan Blackwell, Huntington; Caleb Bryan, Wheeling Park; Tay Calloway, Capital; Mondrell Dean, South Charleston; Deondre Crudup, Morgnatown; Zach Dillon, Cabell Midland; Justin Frohnapfel, John Marshall; Christian Gist, Capital; Cooper Hardman, Cabell Midland; Jaxon Holbert, St. Albans; Chris Hulmes, Greenbrier East; Isaac Isabell, George Washington; Chase Keener, Spring Mills; Bryce Morris, Martinsburg; Ripley; Michael Ray, George Washington; Trevor Sardo, Hampshire; Josh Sanders, University; Clayton Sharp, Spring Valley; Samahji Simon, South Charleston; Ryan Smith, Buckhannon-Upshur; Noah Waynick, Huntington; Noah Westfall, Ripley; Jace Whetsell, Morgantown; Elijah Williams, George Washington; Kam Wells, St Albans; Shyliek Kinney, South Charleston; Nemo Roberts, Cabell Midland; Karrington Hill, Capital

