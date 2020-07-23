Three Battlers commits speak on uncertainty of sports this fall; two with fall season already postponed

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Wednesday, we spoke with three local athletes who are headed to college to continue their athletic careers.

Thursday, we spoke with three more, all of whom are headed to the same university. But unfortunately, that doesn’t mean their sport is being played this fall.

Alderson Broaddus University is home to a number of athletes from North Central West Virginia each year. This fall will be no different, with more coming in as freshmen, including the reigning West Virginia Gatorade boys soccer Player of the Year, Khori Miles.

“I’m really excited. I honestly can’t wait to play. Just the fact that it’s a lot higher paced, and I’m always ready for a challenge. So, I’m really excited to be challenged this season and hopefully challenge some other players,” said Miles.

AB joined the Mountain East Conference this summer for all sports, except for sprint football. The Battlers are part of the Collegiate Sprint Football League, which just last week canceled the fall 2020 season.

“I was pretty bummed out, just because I want to play football this fall. It’s just what I love to do. Honestly I was kind of expecting it after the first team I saw canceled their season, and knowing that there’s not very many teams in this league, I didn’t figure we would get a chance to play this fall,” said Battlers commit, and former South Harrison running back, Landon McFadden.

McFadden is just one of the local football players that’s set to play for Brad Jett’s group — whenever they get to line up for a season.

Ryan: “What’s your thoughts on playing in the spring? Have you ever played a football season in the spring before?

Austin Kelley: “No. That’s usually baseball time. So, that’ll be weird.”

Kelley committed to Jett’s squad in April after a successful career with Doddridge County.

The incoming players that are set to fill, and compete for, roster spots in the second-year program are following their coach’s lead in keeping a positive mind set.

Meanwhile, Miles and the rest of the AB athletics teams are hoping they don’t suffer the same fate.

“Even not knowing if we’re going to have a season or not, we still have to train and get ready like we’re going to play this season. Then if you don’t, and you end up having a season, you’re not in shape and you’re not ready to play at that level,” Miles said.