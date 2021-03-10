Three Buckhannon-Upshur High School athletes signed LOIs

TENNERTON, W.Va. – Three Buckhannon-Upshur High School athetes signed to continue their respective sports collegiately on Wednesday.

Senior McKenzie Reynolds signed with the Glenville State volleyball program.

Reynolds is a multi-sport athlete at BUHS, but said volleyball is her thing and she wanted to continue playing it in college.

She’ll play middle hitter with the Pioneers, the same position she played at BU. Reynolds said she’ll have a familiar face on her new team.

“It really reminded me of the team we have here and I also have a few familiar faces because Maddie Shepherd she used to play here and she’s at Glenville now,” Reynolds said.

BU soccer player Laikelyn Leggett signed to continue her soccer career at Alderson Broaddus.

Leggett, the Bucs star defender, said she will see some of her former teammates now as opponents as they play for other Mountain East Conference schools.

“My teammates are going to play at a lot of different close schools so I’ll get to play against them and I know how they play so they’ve got me ready for that,” Leggett said.

She plans to study exercise Physiology at AB.

BUHS track and field’s Zachary Barcus signed with the Salem University Track and Field program.

In his 2019 season, Barcus made it to the state track and field meet in Charleston and said it was one of his biggest accomplishments at BU.

Barcus plans to compete in hurdles and the long jump with the Tigers.