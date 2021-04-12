Three Colts score in double-figures to lead Philip Barbour over East Fairmont

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Although East Fairmont made a big comeback during the game, Philip Barbour hit the last shot that won it, 58-56 on Monday night.

The Colts got off to a good start in this game taking an early lead during the second quarter. They extended that lead as Josh Watson goes up for the reverse layup. Watson scored team-high 14 points for the Colts.

The Bees kept fighting and tried to cut the deficit into the halftime break, Seth Cochran knocked down three of his 11 points but the Bees trailed 33-25 at the break.

In the second half the Bees got very close but a shot within the final 10 seconds fell for the Colts and they won 58-56.

Watson led the Colts with 14 points, Jed Hawkins added 12 points and Jesiah Matlick scored 13 points.

Joshua Moore led the Bees with game-high 22 points, Cochran added 11 and Carter Saunders scored 10 points.