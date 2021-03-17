Three Colts score in double-figures to lead Philip Barbour over Lincoln

PHILIPI, W.Va. – The Philip Barbour Lady Colts recorded a win over the Lincoln Cougars on Wednesday night.

In the first quarter the game was close with back to back scoring from both teams.

Alyssa Hill then took over the game for the Colts with three unanswered buckets and the Colts led by 11 points after one quarter.

In the second quarter the Cougars tried to cut the deficit but the Colts held them to only seven points in the quarter.

On the other hand, LaDonna Herron knocked down three triples for the Colts in the second quarter alone to extend their lead to 20 points heading into halftime.

Philip Barbour went on to win 72-57.

Herron led the Colts with 15 points, Averi Carpenter chalked up 12 and Hill finished with 11 points.

Ashlyn Riley was the only Cougar to score in double-digits with 10 points.