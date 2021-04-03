Three Flying Eagles score in double-figures as (1) RCB wins big over (10) Grafton

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – In the second ranked vs ranked match up in Clarksburg on Saturday night, Class Triple-A top ranked Robert C. Byrd easily downed No. 10 ranked Grafton.

Grafton scored the first points of the game but Byrd went on a 7-2 scoring run and never lost the lead after that.

The Bearcats hung in the first quarter but Byrd led 16-10.

The second quarter got out of hand quickly. Jeremiah King’s seven point surge gave Byrd a boost.

Bryson Lucas’s putback dunk got the crowd going wild and the Eagles held Grafton to only two points in the second quarter.

Robert C. Byrd led 40-12 at the halftime break.

Byrd went on to win easily, 91-40, the final score.

Lucas led RCB with 20 points, King had 17 and Gavin Kennedy had 16 points.

Ryan Maier led the Bearcats with 14 points.