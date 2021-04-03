Three Flying Eagles score in double-figures as (1) RCB wins big over (10) Grafton

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – In the second ranked vs ranked match up in Clarksburg on Saturday night, Class Triple-A top ranked Robert C. Byrd easily downed No. 10 ranked Grafton.

Grafton scored the first points of the game but Byrd went on a 7-2 scoring run and never lost the lead after that.

The Bearcats hung in the first quarter but Byrd led 16-10.

The second quarter got out of hand quickly. Jeremiah King’s seven point surge gave Byrd a boost.

Bryson Lucas’s putback dunk got the crowd going wild and the Eagles held Grafton to only two points in the second quarter.

Robert C. Byrd led 40-12 at the halftime break.

Byrd went on to win easily, 91-40, the final score.

Lucas led RCB with 20 points, King had 17 and Gavin Kennedy had 16 points.

Ryan Maier led the Bearcats with 14 points.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories