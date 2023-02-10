GRANVILLE, W.Va (WBOY) – Three former West Virginia Black Bears have been named to rosters for the upcoming 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Mitch Bratt, the highest-drafted Black Bear since the establishment of the MLB Draft League, joins the pitching staff for Team Canada alongside current and former major leaguers like Nick Pivetta, Matt Brash, John Axford and Cal Quantrill.

Bratt, a fifth-round pick of the Texas Rangers in 2021, posted a 2.45 ERA with 99 strikeouts for the Class A Down East Wood Ducks this past season.

2022 Black Bears reliever Branden Noriega, an undrafted free agent signee of the Chicago Cubs, is selected for Team Great Britain after striking out 14 batters in 11 innings for West Virginia last summer.

Finally, 2022 West Virginia outfielder Marek Chlup will get a late start to his senior season at North Greenville University with a selection to join Team Czech Republic.

The 2023 World Baseball Classic begins with pool play on March 7 with round robin competition split into four groups playing in Taiwan, Tokyo, Miami and Phoenix with Miami hosting the tournament finals on March 21.