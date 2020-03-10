Three from WVU women’s basketball earn all-conference status

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Headlined by redshirt senior guard Tynice Martin’s second-team selection, three members of the West Virginia University women’s basketball team were named to the 2020 All-Big 12 teams, as announced by the conference on Monday.

Along with Martin’s selection to the All-Big 12 Second Team, redshirt junior guard Kysre Gondrezick and sophomore forward Kari Niblack earned honorable mention status from the conference.

A native of Atlanta, Georgia, Martin is averaging 14.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game for West Virginia this year. She also leads WVU in steals this season, with 25, and is second in steals per game, with 1.3. With this year’s selection, she becomes the sixth Mountaineer in program history to earn a spot on a conference postseason team four times.

A two-time, All-Big 12 First Team Selection, Martin finished the 2019-20 regular season with 392 points and has amassed 1,980 points during her time at WVU. She needs 20 points to become the fourth 2,000-point scorer in program history. Martin also needs 22 points to pass Bria Holmes (2,001 points; 2013-16) for No. 3 on WVU’s all-time scoring list.

The 2019 Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year, Niblack becomes the sixth Mountaineer to earn honorable mention honors from the Big 12. The Leesburg, Florida, native is averaging 10.3 points per game this year and is the Mountaineers’ leading rebounder, with 200. Her team-leading 61 blocked shots during the 2019-20 campaign are the third-most by a sophomore in program history.

Gondrezick’s honorable mention selection is the first of her career. The Benton Harbor, Michigan, native leads the Mountaineers in scoring this season, averaging 15.3 points per game, while shooting 37.3 percent from the field. Gondrezick also is shooting a team-best 34.9 percent from 3-point range this season.