Three local girls basketball teams sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Three local high school girls basketball teams have been notified that they will be sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols.

Grafton’s Lady Bearcats have recently learned of a positive COVID-19 case within the program, and will be quarantined for 14 days. This wipes out all of their scheduled games for this week, and possibly all of next week’s contests, as well.

Because of that, Buckhannon-Upshur and Bridgeport high schools’ girls basketball teams have also been told to quarantine.

Buckhannon-Upshur says they could be out until March 24 — a little over one week from today. However, there is a chance the Lady Bucs could return to action as soon as this weekend.

School administrators were still gathering information on their timeline for return when 12 Sports spoke with the school.

Bridgeport’s girls basketball team will be sidelined until next week, and are eyeing a return on March 23.

Grafton played against Buckhannon-Upshur on March 10, and played against Bridgeport two days later.

Three other local girls basketball teams are coming out of their COVID-19 protocols/quarantines this week.

The Morgantown girls are playing their season opener Monday afternoon near the state capital.

Meanwhile, North Marion and East Fairmont‘s girls basketball teams return over the next few days.