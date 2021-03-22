Three local MEC players earn NABC DII All-District honors

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Three local Mountain East Conference players earned NABC Division II All-District honors.

Fairmont State’s Dale Bonner was the only local player to earn First-Team honors.

Bonner, the sophomore, averaged 21.2 points per game in addition to 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Falcon teammate Isaiah Sanders landed a spot on the Second-Team.

Sanders, won MEC Tournament MVP, and average 20.8 points per game and six rebounds.

Both Bonner and Sanders helped lead the Falcons to an MEC Tournament Championship Title and an NCAA Tournament berth.

Glenville State’s John Williams also earned Second-Team honors.

Williams led the Mountain East Conference in scoring averaging 27.8 points per game and was second in the country in scoring.

He was also an All-MEC First team selection and had the highest scoring average in the MEC tournament.

Both Williams and Bonner have entered the DII transfer portal.