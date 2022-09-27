CLARKSBURG, W.Va – Regional competition wrapped up Monday evening for high school golf teams around West Virginia and a number of local squads are headed to the state match in Wheeling next week.

In AAA, Morgantown earns a trip to Oglebay thanks to a second-place finish behind Wheeling Park in Region II at Stonewall Jackson Resort.

While the Knights may have finished sixth in the team competition, Preston’s Briar Manko will play for an individual state title next week after shooting a two-over 74 round on Monday.

Class AA, Region II was also decided at Stonewall with a pair of local teams qualifying for states.

Lincoln took home the regional title while a second-place finish for Lewis County allows the Minutemen to advance as well.

Robert C. Byrd’s Jacob Brannon moves on as an individual.

Region I competed at Green Hills Country Club in Everson with Fairmont Senior earning a team berth, finishing in second place behind Keyser.

East Fairmont finished in a tie for third place with North Marion but an 82 round from Blake Hunt gives him a spot in Wheeling as an individual.

Trinity Christian and Doddridge County each played in the Class A, Region I match at Valley View Golf Club in Moorefield but neither succeeded in advancing.