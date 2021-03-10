Three Minutemaids score in double-figures to roll over Cougars

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The Lewis County Minutemaids recorded a road win over the Lincoln Cougars on Wednesday.

The Minutemaids got off to a hot start, especially from beyond the arc.

Lewis County kept the lead going throughout the first quarter and led 15-9.

But the Cougars found their footing in the second quarter, a couple of key buckets shrunk the deficit then a layup by Megan Tucker gave Lincoln its first lead of the game.

Lewis County kept fighting though and trailed 22-21 at the halftime break.

The Minutemaids stuck it out for the win 58-47, the final score.

Olivia Krinov led the Minutemaids with 20 points. Emma Cayton scored 16 and Emma Starett scored 10 points.

Madi Martin and Hannah Ferris were the only Cougars to score in double-figures with 12 and 11 points respectively.