Three Morgantown Athletes sign LOIs on National Signing Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A trio of Morgantown High School athletes signed their Letters of Intent on Wednesday, as part of National Signing Day.

One of those athletes was offensive tackle Marcellus Marshall, who keep his choice a secret until he announced his commitment to Kent State.

“Just fell in love with the coaching staff and the atmosphere up there and what they have started and what they’re continuing to do up there. They play in a bowl on Friday, they’re changing the program up there,” Marshall said.

And one of the top cross country runners in the state, Jackson Core, signed with UNC Asheville.

“I’m most excited for just the sweet spot that it is in the world. It’s somewhere right between where I’ve been my whole life and somewhere new. It’s just far away that I’m going to get to explore myself a little bit,” Core said.

Athena Young, a fellow 2019 Top 10 Finalist at this year’s state track competition, is headed to the University of Kentucky.

“I had gone here for an indoor meet and I really like the facilities and I had talked with the coach and met the teammates, future teammates, and we really clicked. It made me really excited to go here in the future.”

Congrats to all three of the athletes on their commitments.