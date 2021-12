FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior stays undefeated after an 80-62 win over Spring Mills.

The Polar Bears took an early 5-0 lead but it was a battle after that in the first quarter.

Marley Washenitz led the Polar Bears with 26 points and 14 rebounds. Meredith Maier finished with 21 points and Emily Starn added 14.