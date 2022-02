GRAFTON, W.Va. – Grafton snapped a three game losing streak with an impressive win over Robert C. Byrd, 86-65.

The start was the most impressive part for the Bearcats. An 8-0 run led to an 18-7 lead after the first quarter.

Robert C. Byrd got its mojo back in the second quarter, going on an 11-0 run, but Grafton still led 34-26.

But the Bearcats never lost the lead and the shots kept falling for the win.

Kaden Delaney, Ryan Maier and Justin Spiker all finished in double-figures for Grafton.