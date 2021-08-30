Three-time WV Gatorade Player of the Year, Josh Edwards, commits to Oregon

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – More than 2,650 miles separates University High School from the city of Eugene, Oregon.

No amount of distance, though, could keep University’s Josh Edwards from one of the best running schools in the nation.

Edwards, a three-time West Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year, announced his commitment to the Ducks via Twitter on Monday.

The University High standout is the state’s two-time Gatorade Boys Cross Country Player of the Year, and also earned the award for boys track & field his junior season.

A senior, Edwards is without a doubt the top runner in the state, and will hope to lead the Hawks to another cross country state title this fall.

The University of Oregon is home to one of the top track & field, and cross country, programs in the country. The Ducks have captured numerous national titles in both sports.

Eugene has earned the nickname “Track Town”.

12 Sports has an interview with Edwards planned for Tuesday morning. This story will be updated with quote from Edwards after the interview.