Tigers roll over Mountaineers in Region II, Section II quarterfinal

ELKINS, W.Va. – Elkins and Liberty kicked off the Sectional Tournament in North Central West Virginia with the Tigers finishing on top, 52-36.

Elkins had an early lead in the game starting off on an 8-2 scoring run.

But the highlight of the first half was Elkins’ Autumn Lane.

Lane scored 14 of her game-high 19 points in the first half alone to give the Tigers the lead they never lost.

Freshman Grace Corley also had a big game for the Tigers with 17 points.

Emma Elliott scored team-high 15 points for Liberty but it was not enough to surpass the Tigers as they went on to win 52-36.