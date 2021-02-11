Tigers take advantage of conditioning week for mental and physical preparation

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Elkins High School boys basketball team is taking advantage of the extra week of conditioning granted to winter sports athletes.

Elkins boys basketball head coach Amrit Rayfield said his team is using this week for mental and physical preparation for the upcoming season that officially starts on Monday, February 15.

Like every high school in the Mountain State, Elkins is only allowed to be conditioning and weight training this week. But they’re happy to be back together as a team once again.

“I mean I think everybody would agree how excited we are to be back in the gym. The kids have been excited, coaching staff has been excited and just to be able to be back not only for the physical part of it for the preparation of the season but just the mental part and these guys being together and being back together and having some fun,” Rayfield said.

Rayfield also said much of the leadership this season comes from the group of seniors on this year’s squad.

“We do have a great group of seniors. Those guys have been together, played together, since they were young and through the middle school and came all the way up together so we have a really good senior class. So our senior class is definitely going to be our leadership,” Rayfield said.

One of those seniors is forward Mitchell Price. He told 12 News that he is excited as ever to get back in the gym and get working with his team.

“It feels great. It’s kind of like a relief, at some points it didn’t even feel like it was going to happen so just being here with the guys it’s just great,” Price said.

Price also is ready to take on the leadership role that comes with being a senior.

“I’ve always tried to be the best I can, be that leader for these guys because some of these guys really need it. So I’ve really tried to step into that role especially this year,” Price said.

During this week the Tigers hope to try and get back into the shape they need to be for the quickly approaching season.

“We’re just hoping we can get as close as we can to that in-season shape. I mean it’s obviously tough being out since I think November but I think we can get at least close enough to that pre-season shape,” Price said.

“Just preparing the bodies. Our conditioning yesterday [Monday] you could certainly see that not everyone is ready for the season and it was a good teachable moment for everybody to say really a week isn’t maybe the best to get prepared but to be able to build a foundation coming into next week,” Rayfield said.

Another plus for the Tigers basketball program is having a few players from the football team on the squad.

The Elkins football program made a run in the playoffs for the first time since 2012 and coach Rayfield said having athletes from that team will have a positive impact on the basketball team.

“Anytime those guys from the fall can come off of a season like they had and they can bring that same, not only the competitiveness, but having that success and bringing that positivity to the program, we’re definitely looking forward to them. We’re just going to build off of that hopefully,” Rayfield said.

Two of those football players are seniors Ben Boggs and Peyton Isner.