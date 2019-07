FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University held a press conference, Monday, to formally introduce new men’s basketball head coach, Tim Koenig.

Koenig previously coached at Notre Dame College, where he won the Mountain East Conference Coach of the Year Award for this past season.

“Naturally, you want to look ahead. I’m just enjoying what’s going on here, and being able to get rocking and rolling come the fall. And, let the chips fall. And right now, it’s get to know guys better,” said Koenig.