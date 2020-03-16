Tim Koenig on recruiting during COVID-19 pandemic

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – College basketball coaches and recruiters are going to have to get creative.

The sports world may be at a virtual standstill for the foreseeable future, but recruiting is a 24/7 business.

That means that even during the Coronavirus pandemic, coaches need to fill out their rosters for next year — even if they can’t leave their college and university campuses.

For Fairmont State head coach Tim Koenig, it means going back to resources he’s used before when attempting to recruit players from around the world.

“Hey, there’s FaceTime. We can do some FaceTime calls too. I’ve done that with international students before. So, we’ll just treat people — whether they’re 30 minutes away, or maybe 300 miles, or who knows, in another country — we’ll treat everybody the same, and do virtual tours, do FaceTime talks, conference calls,” Koenig said in an exclusive interview with 12 Sports on Monday.

Luckily for Koenig and company there aren’t many additions that need to take place. The Fighting Falcons didn’t have any seniors on this year’s team, and could have up to seven next year.

But the team is still looking to add a few players that they hope are difference makers down the road.

