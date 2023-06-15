BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WBOY) – On the opening day of the 2023 Timbuck Shields Memorial Tournament, three local teams earned wins to begin play.

In the first game, Bridgeport Post 68 Junior Legion defeated the Clarksburg Post 13 Senior team by a final of 4-3.

Fairmont Post 17 scored four runs in the seventh to comeback and knock off Moundsville Post 3 by a 5-4 final in the second game.

Bridgeport Post 68 Senior escaped with a narrow victory over Buckhannon Post 7 in the final game of the day, winning 3-2.

Play continues Friday morning at both Bridgeport High School and Frank Loria Memorial Field.