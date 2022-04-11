CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Lewis County and East Fairmont took to Frank Loria Field on Monday night with a solid performance by the Bees’ pitcher Connor Tingler.

Tingler started off the night on a high note, recording two strikeouts in the top of the first inning to keep the Minutemen off of the board.

Tingler pitched his way to a 12 strikeout performance where he only allowed one hit- the Minutemen’s only run of the night in the top of the seventh.

East Fairmont opened up the scoring in the bottom of the second as Jakob Vincent popped a ball into play, an error allowed the first run to score for an early 1-0 Bees lead.

The Bees extended that lead in the bottom of the third. Carter Brown’s RBI double gave East a 2-0 lead.

Then Tingler ripped off a two RBI single to put East Fairmont up 4-0 and the Bees never looked back from there, cruising to an 8-1 win.