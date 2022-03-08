CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Top seeded Gilmer County won its first contest of the Single-A state tournament in dominant fashion, 69-27 over Union.

It was the Tigers’ first-ever state tournament appearance and luckily for the Titans, it showed.

Gilmer County got off to a 17-0 start and ended the quarter with that score.

Union opened up the second quarter with its first basket of the game.

Gilmer County forced 42 turnovers and capitalized on the majority of them with 38 points off of turnovers.

Despite the Tigers’ tenacity, Gilmer County dominated its way to stay alive in the tournament.

Carrah Ferguson led the Titans with 13 points, Trinity Bancroft added 12 and Emma Taylor finished with 10 points.

Gilmer County is set to face the winner of Doddridge County and Webster County.