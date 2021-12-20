Titans pull away from Rebels to stay undefeated

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The Gilmer County girls basketball team has had an impressive start to the season.

The Titans are now 7-0 after a 73-48 win over Ritchie County.

The first quarter was back and forth with the lead being traded several times.

Gilmer County started to pull away at the end of the first quarter and led 21-17.

At halftime, the Titans took a 41-28 lead and never looked back from there.

Trinity Bancroft led the Titans with 19 points, Malaysia Morgan scored 18, along with Emma Taylor’s 11 points and Carrah Ferguson’s 10.