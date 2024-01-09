(WTRF) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading to Buffalo to take on the Bills on Sunday at 1 p.m. but without one of the best players in the NFL.

NFL sack leader TJ Watt has been ruled out against the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the playoffs due to a grade 2 MCL sprain.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin made the announcement during his Tuesday afternoon press conference.

Minkah Fitzpatrick will be limited early in week, but Tomin is “optimistic” about his inclusion.

Tomlin also said during the presser that Mason Rudolph will continue to be the starting quarterback this week vs. the Bills.

The Steelers made the National Football League playoffs after beating the Baltimore Ravens and getting help from the Tennessee Titans when they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars.