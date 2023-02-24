FAIRMONT, W.Va (WBOY) – Fairmont Senior’s Audrey Tobesman will continue playing softball at Bethany College.

Equally as important to connecting with the school on the field, she found the ideal academic situation for herself as well and hearing from Bethany’s coach that playing softball was on the table made it an easy choice.

“I’m going to dual major in computer science and cyber security and I hope to get a job in cybersecurity in the future,” she said.

The chance to be a student-athlete was just too much to pass up.

“I looked at Wesleyan and Fairmont State just for academics but when he reached out that’s when I realized I definitely wanted to pursue college softball,” she continued.

Tobesman returns to the field for her final season as a Polar Bear this spring. The first day of softball practice around the state is coming up on Monday.