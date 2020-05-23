Together Again: North Marion alums Presley Tuttle and Taylor Buonamici talk NMHS careers, and playing for Faimont State

RACHEL, W.Va – North Marion’s Taylor Buonamici will join former Huskies teammate, Presley Tuttle, and the Fairmont State women’s basketball this upcoming season.

The two played together one year on the Husky Highway, and now will play one season together inside Joe Retton Arena.

“It’s something I’ve always dreamed of, and just getting to play in our home town, so all my friends and family can watch is really great. It was a big part of my decision, because obviously I want my family to be able to come watch, and it will be easy for them to playing at Fairmont,” Buonamici said when she committed to Fairmont State last November.

Buonamici’s freshman year at North Marion was the senior campaign for Tuttle, who signed with the Fighting Falcons, and stepped up in a big way last year for Anderson’s club, where she became one of the team’s go-to players at times.

She’ll become a senior leader this year in Fairmont.

“But as a senior, I obviously will take more weight on my shoulders to make sure that I, not necessarily take care of all the freshmen, but look after them and make sure they’re in the right spots in what they need to do, make sure that they’re doing everything they can, along with my other teammates, too. Because, everybody just needs help once in a while,” Tuttle said Friday in a Zoom conversation with her and Buonamici.

“And I’m very thankful that we get to play with each other again this coming season.”

During the one year their careers overlapped at North Marion, they weren’t on the floor at the same time a lot. Tuttle was an established senior, and Buonamici was a freshman trying to make a name for herself on Mike Parrish’s squad.

But that doesn’t mean Tuttle didn’t influence Buonamici’s high school career.

“Coming in I always looked up to Presley. She was one of the seniors that started all four years. And I feel like coming into Fairmont State it’s kind of the same thing. Like, I can watch her, follow her example,” Buonamici said on the aforementioned Zoom conversation.

And now heading into her first season at the collegiate level Taylor is once again looking up to Tuttle, and asking for advice.

BUONAMICI: “I think my biggest question would be the (what’s the) biggest difference between how high school practices work, like practices and games, and the difference in college?”

TUTTLE: “The main difference between college and high school basketball would definitely be the pace of the game. From our high school we have played very quick, we like to push the ball up the floor, we like to get quick shots, good shots, shoot threes. And practices, it’s kind of the same thing, it’s just very fast paced. You move from one drill, to one drill, to one drill very quickly. There’s not any time to relax. It’s just you know, we’re here, we’re going to get work done. We’re going to give the best we possibly can.”

BUONAMICI: “That’s my goal coming in, is just to play as hard as I can, and just go hard all the time, and just try to do the best.”

TUTTLE: “Tay, my biggest advice for you is to give it absolutely everything you have every single time you step onto that floor. Coach Anderson is all about effort and heart and hustle.”

There’s no doubt that Anderson wants the hustle and effort that both Buonamici and Tuttle displayed during their four years on the Husky Highway. And now both will have to bring it – together, once again – this year as the Fighting Falcons look to take the next step in Anderson’s second year in charge.