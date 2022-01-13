Toland, Walls combine for 49 to lift (2) Huskies over Indians

RACHEL, W.Va. – Triple-A No. 2 ranked North Marion improves to 8-0 after defeating Class-AAAA opponent Bridgeport.

The Indians kept it interesting in the first quarter with the lead being traded multiple times.

The Huskies, led by Olivia Toland’s six threes in the first half, gained 45-31 the lead at the halftime break.

North Marion started to pull away in the second half, defeating the Indians 77-62.

Toland led the Huskies with 28 points, Savannah Walls finished the night with 21 points and Emma Freels added 14.

Gabby Reep led the Indians with 25 points.

