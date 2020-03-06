Toland’s 27 and a big second half leads Huskies past Vikings

RACHEL, W.Va. – In Husky territory tonight North Marion hosts Petersburg for the regional final and a last chance for a trip to Charleston.

Huskies had some shooting trouble in the first half. Petersburg got the first four points on the board but the Huskies never trailed after that.

Scoring went back and forth between the two teams but North led by seven after one quarter.

North Marion started to pick it up in the second quarter as they led by 13 at the halftime break.

Shots started to fall in the second half specifically for Olivia Toland. The freshman tallied 27 points to lead North Marion.

Katlyn Carson and Kennedy Beaty join Toland in double-digits and the Huskies win the region and are Charleston bound.

Final score in Rachel tonight 68-52.

North Marion enters the state tournament as a one seed and will see familiar foe Bridgeport in the first round.