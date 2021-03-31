Toland’s big first half and 28 point game leads (2) Huskies past Bearcats

RACHEL, W.Va. – The No. 2 ranked North Marion Huskies showed why they’re a top ranked team in Class Triple-A after they dominated Grafton on Wednesday.

And the Huskies did so without two of their star players in Katlyn Carson and Karlie Denham.

But Olivia Toland took it upon herself to score for her two missing teammates. The Sophomore scored 20 of her 28 points in the first half alone for the Huskies.

After one quarter, North Marion led Grafton 30-8.

The Huskies took control of the game early starting on a 10-0 scoring run and they gained the lead they never lost.

North Marion led 52-15 at the halftime break and went on to win easily 81-44.

Toland led the Huskies with 28 points and Emma Freels chalked up 12.

Alyssa Satterfield led the Bearcats with 19 points.