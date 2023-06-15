BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WBOY) — At Thursday night’s meeting of the Harrison County Board of Education, Tom Sears was formally appointed the assistant principal and athletic director at Bridgeport High School.

Sears has spent nearly 25 years in education and athletics at South Harrison including most recently as athletic director, boys’ basketball coach and volleyball coach.

“I want to thank all the athletes I have coached and students I have taught as they hold a place in my heart I can’t put into works,” Sears said in a statement on Facebook. “I also want to thank the parents and community members for their support through the years.

Sears has had some recent success during his time at South Harrison as he led the Hawks to back-to-back boys’ basketball state tournament appearances in his final two seasons at the helm.