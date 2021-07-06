Tony Testa steps down as WVWC football head coach Monday

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Tony Testa stepped down from his position as head coach of the West Virginia Wesleyan football team on Monday.

Testa graduated from West Virginia Wesleyan, and then returned to Buckhannon as an assistant coach in 2013. He took over as head coach of the bobcats in 2019, coaching to a 1-12 record in one-plus seasons.

“I want to thank Coach Testa for all that he has done for the West Virginia Wesleyan football team and athletic department,” West Virginia Wesleyan athletic director, Randy Tenney, said in a statement Monday. “”We wish him the absolute best in his future endeavors.”

The process to fill the position is already underway, and Wesleyan is hopeful to have a new head coach soon, as the new season is only weeks away at this point.

The Bobcats played to a 1-10 record in Testa’s first season as head coach.

The 2020 regular season campaign was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the MEC spring football season was ultimately cut short due to the virus as well.

Testa’s lone win was a 33-19 victory over Wheeling University in 2019.

According to the press release announcing Testa stepping down, the former head coach is now pursuing opportunities outside of football.