Top-ranked Fairmont Senior girls beat Lincoln by 33 points

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The top-ranked Fairmont Senior (10-0) girls basketball team was simply dominant on Wednesday.

The Lady Polar Bears held Lincoln to just two made shots from the floor, and six total points, in the first half.

In the meantime, Fairmont Senior outscored the Cougars 22-3 in the second quarter, holding Lincoln scoreless for more than nine minutes.

Marley Washenitz, Meredith Maier and company filled up the stat sheet in the first half, and continued in the second half as part of a 60-27 road victory.

Washenitz tallied 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists and five steals. Maier added 10 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals in a double-double performance.

Emily Beresford chipped in 13 points, as well.