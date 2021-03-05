Top-ranked Gilmer County girls pick up road win to start season

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – Gilmer County, the top-ranked girls basketball team in Single-A, started off its season on the road at South Harrison on Friday night.

Amy Chapman’s group played an excellent first half, scoring 43 points through the opening two quarters, and holding South Harrison to just seven points during that time.

The Lady Hawks got off to a nice start in the second half, scoring each of the first eight points, but never could truly cut into the Titans’ lead.

Carrah Ferguson led the way with 14 points for Gilmer County, in a 60-31 victory to begin the season for the Lady Titans.

Sadie Cooney scored all nine of her points in the second half for South Harrison.

The Hawks were held to just two points in the first quarter, and trailed 20-2 after the first eight minutes of play.

Four different players scored in double figures for Gilmer County.