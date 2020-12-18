Top runner in Class-A Carter Lipscomb stays home, signs with UC cross country and track and field

WEST UNION, W.Va. – One of the best runners in the state stays in state as Doddridge County’s Carter Lipscomb signed with the University of Charleston cross country and track and field programs.

Lipscomb recently recorded an individual first place finish at the state cross country meet which led the Bulldogs to a state runner up finish.

That was Lipcomb’s second individual state title in addition to two team state titles.

The Bulldog also is a three time cross country conference champion and a three time regional champion.

He said he’s ready to become part of something special at UC.

“UC has had a special place in my heart for as long as I can remember. It was the first place I ever made a collegiate visit. Coach Bias has taken a lot of Doddridge County runners in the past four years that I’ve been in high school and over my entire running career they have taken a lot of runners and made them special. They make each athlete special,” Lipscomb said.

He is happy to join UC Boys XC head coach Nick Bias and a recently decorated Golden Eagles cross country program.

“They turned a school that had no relevance in Division II into a Division II powerhouse in less than two years. It’s a sentiment to the coaches, and the fans and everything about the program. I’m just really excited to get down there,” Lipscomb said.

Lipscomb has one final season to run with the Bulldogs as he prepares for track and field in the Spring.