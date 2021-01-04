Top runner in Single-A, Chase Ammons inks with West Liberty XC, Track and Field

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. – One of the top boys cross country and track and field runners in Class Single-A, Clay- Battelle’s Chase Ammons, signed to continue both cross country and track and field careers at West Liberty University.

Ammons had a standout cross country season this past Fall.

He ended his senior season in the top 10 at the state cross country meet at Cabell Midland High School with fifth place finish.

This was not only his personal best finish at at the state meet, but Ammons is the only Cee Bee in school history to record a top 10 finish at the state cross country meet.

“I was really stoked when we finished the race like I knew I was in the top 10. It was the first time that we’ve had anyone from Clay-Battelle in the top 10 obviously and it was just kind of a big accomplishment for me and not only me but also my school,” Ammons said.

Ammons had a lot of interest from multiple Mountain East Conference schools but ultimately decided West Liberty was the school for him.

“When I was looking for a college I was looking for something that felt like home and West Liberty had that. It was a small school in a rural area kind of like what I’ve grown up in,” Ammons said.

He will be studying either Biology or Pre-Med in the fall while running with the Hilltoppers.