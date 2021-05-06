Top seeded Mohigans advance to state semifinal with win over Flying Eagles

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The number one seeded Morgantown Mohigans advance to the Class-AAAA semifinal after a big win over eight seeded Woodrow Wilson.

Both teams honored Woodrow Wilson’s late player, Dwayne Richardson, by wearing warm up t-shirts and also with a moment of silence before the game.

Morgantown players honoring Dwayne Richardson on their warm up t-shirts

Morgantown led early on, but Woodrow kept it close, especially at the end of the first quarter when a three was hit to to bring the score to 15-12.

Richardson was also honored by his jersey being displayed on the bench with balloons in the number 12.

Dwayne Richardson’s jersey is displayed on the Woodrow Wilson bench

The Mohigans outscored Woodrow 22-12 in the second quarter to obtain a 37-24 lead at the halftime break.

Carson Poffenberger paved the way to that lead with 14 of his 15 points in the game.

The Flying Eagles didn’t go down easy, Woodrow outscored Morgantown by two points in the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough to gain the lead.

Luke Bechtel had a strong second half to finish with game-high 18 points.

Morgantown defeated Woodrow Wilson 69-56 and will advance to the state semifinal game on Friday at 5:30 p.m.