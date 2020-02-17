Tough week has NCWV boys hoops teams slide down rankings in latest AP Poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – After a tough week to local ranked teams, the latest AP boys high school basketball poll saw five of the seven squads from North Central West Virginia that are ranked slide down at least one spot.

In fact, the only two previously ranked teams that exited the week unscathed were (1) University and (5) Robert C. Byrd. The Hawks stayed on top of Triple-A after a good week in the OVAC Tournament, while the Eagles moved up a spot in Class AA.

No. 6 Notre Dame suffered the biggest fall in the rankings, moving down two spots from Number 4.

(3) Morgantown, (8) North Marion, (9) Bridgeport, and (10) Clay-Battelle all moved down one spot from last week.

Four other teams from the area find themselves outside the rankings, but did receive votes of consideration.

Below is a full look at the rankings.

Class AAA

1. University (10) 16-3 100 1 2. Martinsburg 14-3 86 T2 3. Morgantown 15-3 75 T2 4. Cabell Midland 17-2 73 4 5. Hedgesville 15-3 58 T5 6. Wheeling Park 13-5 47 T5 7. George Washington 12-5 43 7 8. Woodrow Wilson 13-7 30 8 9. Capital 11-8 14 T9 10. Parkersburg South 12-6 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Huntington 5, Musselman 3, South Charleston 2, Princeton 1.

Class AA

1. Shady Spring (8) 18-0 98 1 2. Chapmanville (2) 17-2 92 2 3. Bluefield 17-3 77 3 4. Logan 14-8 62 5 5. Robert C. Byrd 16-2 57 6 6. Poca 16-3 54 4 7. Frankfort 16-3 44 9 8. North Marion 18-3 28 7 9. Bridgeport 14-5 19 8 10. Man 14-4 9 T10

Others receiving votes: Scott 6, Lincoln 3, Braxton County 1.

Class A

1. Williamstown (10) 20-0 100 1 2. Charleston Catholic 13-5 84 2 3. Greater Beckley Christian 16-4 83 3 4. Wheeling Central 15-7 62 5 5. Pendleton County 15-0 57 6 6. Notre Dame 14-6 46 4 7. Greenbrier West 15-3 33 7 8. Parkersburg Catholic 12-8 30 8 9. St. Marys 13-5 29 NR 10. Clay-Battelle 15-5 12 9

Others receiving votes: Magnolia 7, Tolsia 3, Ritchie County 2, Webster County 1, Tug Valley 1.