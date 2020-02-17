Tough week has NCWV boys hoops teams slide down rankings in latest AP Poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – After a tough week to local ranked teams, the latest AP boys high school basketball poll saw five of the seven squads from North Central West Virginia that are ranked slide down at least one spot.

In fact, the only two previously ranked teams that exited the week unscathed were (1) University and (5) Robert C. Byrd. The Hawks stayed on top of Triple-A after a good week in the OVAC Tournament, while the Eagles moved up a spot in Class AA.

No. 6 Notre Dame suffered the biggest fall in the rankings, moving down two spots from Number 4.

(3) Morgantown, (8) North Marion, (9) Bridgeport, and (10) Clay-Battelle all moved down one spot from last week.

Four other teams from the area find themselves outside the rankings, but did receive votes of consideration.

Below is a full look at the rankings.

Class AAA

1. University (10)16-31001
2. Martinsburg14-386T2
3. Morgantown15-375T2
4. Cabell Midland17-2734
5. Hedgesville15-358T5
6. Wheeling Park13-547T5
7. George Washington12-5437
8. Woodrow Wilson13-7308
9. Capital11-814T9
10. Parkersburg South12-613NR

Others receiving votes: Huntington 5, Musselman 3, South Charleston 2, Princeton 1.

Class AA

1. Shady Spring (8)18-0981
2. Chapmanville (2)17-2922
3. Bluefield17-3773
4. Logan14-8625
5. Robert C. Byrd16-2576
6. Poca16-3544
7. Frankfort16-3449
8. North Marion18-3287
9. Bridgeport14-5198
10. Man14-49T10

Others receiving votes: Scott 6, Lincoln 3, Braxton County 1.

Class A

1. Williamstown (10)20-01001
2. Charleston Catholic13-5842
3. Greater Beckley Christian16-4833
4. Wheeling Central15-7625
5. Pendleton County15-0576
6. Notre Dame14-6464
7. Greenbrier West15-3337
8. Parkersburg Catholic12-8308
9. St. Marys13-529NR
10. Clay-Battelle15-5129

Others receiving votes: Magnolia 7, Tolsia 3, Ritchie County 2, Webster County 1, Tug Valley 1.

