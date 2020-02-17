Tough week has NCWV boys hoops teams slide down rankings in latest AP Poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – After a tough week to local ranked teams, the latest AP boys high school basketball poll saw five of the seven squads from North Central West Virginia that are ranked slide down at least one spot.
In fact, the only two previously ranked teams that exited the week unscathed were (1) University and (5) Robert C. Byrd. The Hawks stayed on top of Triple-A after a good week in the OVAC Tournament, while the Eagles moved up a spot in Class AA.
No. 6 Notre Dame suffered the biggest fall in the rankings, moving down two spots from Number 4.
(3) Morgantown, (8) North Marion, (9) Bridgeport, and (10) Clay-Battelle all moved down one spot from last week.
Four other teams from the area find themselves outside the rankings, but did receive votes of consideration.
Below is a full look at the rankings.
Class AAA
|1. University (10)
|16-3
|100
|1
|2. Martinsburg
|14-3
|86
|T2
|3. Morgantown
|15-3
|75
|T2
|4. Cabell Midland
|17-2
|73
|4
|5. Hedgesville
|15-3
|58
|T5
|6. Wheeling Park
|13-5
|47
|T5
|7. George Washington
|12-5
|43
|7
|8. Woodrow Wilson
|13-7
|30
|8
|9. Capital
|11-8
|14
|T9
|10. Parkersburg South
|12-6
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Huntington 5, Musselman 3, South Charleston 2, Princeton 1.
Class AA
|1. Shady Spring (8)
|18-0
|98
|1
|2. Chapmanville (2)
|17-2
|92
|2
|3. Bluefield
|17-3
|77
|3
|4. Logan
|14-8
|62
|5
|5. Robert C. Byrd
|16-2
|57
|6
|6. Poca
|16-3
|54
|4
|7. Frankfort
|16-3
|44
|9
|8. North Marion
|18-3
|28
|7
|9. Bridgeport
|14-5
|19
|8
|10. Man
|14-4
|9
|T10
Others receiving votes: Scott 6, Lincoln 3, Braxton County 1.
Class A
|1. Williamstown (10)
|20-0
|100
|1
|2. Charleston Catholic
|13-5
|84
|2
|3. Greater Beckley Christian
|16-4
|83
|3
|4. Wheeling Central
|15-7
|62
|5
|5. Pendleton County
|15-0
|57
|6
|6. Notre Dame
|14-6
|46
|4
|7. Greenbrier West
|15-3
|33
|7
|8. Parkersburg Catholic
|12-8
|30
|8
|9. St. Marys
|13-5
|29
|NR
|10. Clay-Battelle
|15-5
|12
|9
Others receiving votes: Magnolia 7, Tolsia 3, Ritchie County 2, Webster County 1, Tug Valley 1.